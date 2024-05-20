genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 5,651,978 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,376,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

genedrive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.63.

genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

Further Reading

