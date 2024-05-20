Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Reduced by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $153.24. 114,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

