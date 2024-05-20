Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.68. 376,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 188.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

