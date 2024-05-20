Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.81

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.83. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2,677,836 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNA. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

