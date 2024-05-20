Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,908 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Glacier Bancorp worth $58,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,196. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

