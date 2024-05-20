Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.69. 22,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,430. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

