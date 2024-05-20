Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,636 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,227,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KIE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 274,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,561. The stock has a market cap of $721 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

