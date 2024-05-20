Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 962,531 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,502,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after buying an additional 628,002 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 308,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

