Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 1.22% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.37. 12,315 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $508.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

