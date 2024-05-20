Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.90. 4,060,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

