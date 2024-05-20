Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,147,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 492,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393,722 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,463,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UITB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.87. 52,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

