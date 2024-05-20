Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 43,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 762,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,217. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $198.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

