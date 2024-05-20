Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 274,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 104,422 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 140,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,853. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.