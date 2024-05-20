Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 19,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 214,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,342 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $593.69. 241,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $576.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

