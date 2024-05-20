Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT remained flat at $89.58 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 484,107 shares. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

