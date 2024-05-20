Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 13,319 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,247. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

