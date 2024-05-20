Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

LOW traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.52. The company had a trading volume of 976,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

