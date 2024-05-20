Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

