Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.44%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

