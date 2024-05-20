Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.44%.
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
