Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 417,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 578,311 shares.The stock last traded at $35.12 and had previously closed at $35.23.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28.

Institutional Trading of Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,349,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after buying an additional 148,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

