Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.37

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1166436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,108,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,964,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after buying an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

