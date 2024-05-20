Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.