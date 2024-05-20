Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
NASDAQ GLBS opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.