Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.98

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 3063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after acquiring an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 25.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 503,745 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

