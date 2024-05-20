GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.63.

NYSE:GMS opened at $93.91 on Thursday. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total transaction of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 157.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 29,495 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth $8,761,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GMS by 630.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 37,846 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

