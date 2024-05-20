Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.13

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.40. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -232.55%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 35,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

