GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $41.14

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.14, but opened at $42.26. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 3,289,622 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,343,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.