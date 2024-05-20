Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Down 3.7%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 2,063,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,771,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,984,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after buying an additional 5,055,359 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after buying an additional 1,134,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

