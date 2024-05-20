Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 145,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,052. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,784 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

