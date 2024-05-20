Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.40. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 33,670 shares traded.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.06.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 71.43%.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.