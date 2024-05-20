Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.40. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 33,670 shares traded.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

