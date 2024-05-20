Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

GWRE opened at $122.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,965,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $97,829,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

