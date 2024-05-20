GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,713 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $93,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 122.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $66.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,982. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

