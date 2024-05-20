GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $116.62 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,836 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up about 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $116,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 607.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $65.32. 999,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

