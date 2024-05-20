GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $145.34 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124,050 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises 1.4% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $145,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.39. The company had a trading volume of 539,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,941. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,111 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.