GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $59.65 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,080 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $59,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.54. 205,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,921. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

