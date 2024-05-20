GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $66.66 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $66,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.36. The stock had a trading volume of 148,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $297.33 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

