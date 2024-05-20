GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $69.18 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $69,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CBIZ by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 211,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,348. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

