GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $91.66 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Atkore worth $91,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Atkore by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 78.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after buying an additional 122,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 25.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after buying an additional 111,115 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $8,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,964 shares of company stock worth $25,203,586 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ATKR traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.88. The company had a trading volume of 488,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,043. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.17. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

