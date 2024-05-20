GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,765,925 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,767,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765,925 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $54,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,244. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $277,783.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,177.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,177.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock worth $681,785,331. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.