GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Nordson worth $78,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 53.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,418,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,948,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

NDSN traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.41. The stock had a trading volume of 397,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.90 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

