GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,771 shares during the quarter. SPX Technologies comprises 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of SPX Technologies worth $75,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies
In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
SPXC traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.78. 232,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average of $107.44. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $144.00.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
