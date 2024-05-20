GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 22,409 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Integer worth $61,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 232,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06.

Insider Activity at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integer news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

