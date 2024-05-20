GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 22,409 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,409 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Integer worth $61,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
ITGR stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 232,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06.
In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Integer news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
