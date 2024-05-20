GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $52.13 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 753,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,130,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Procore Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,922,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $102,339.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,146 shares of company stock worth $39,475,882 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.38. 989,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

