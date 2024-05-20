Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stake Lowered by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,767 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $82,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $44.97. 656,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,399. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

