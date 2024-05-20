Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Director Alan Neil Patterson Buys 21,135 Shares

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

HG stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $16.46. 423,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,256. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.99. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $3,831,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,738,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

