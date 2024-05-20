Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.36.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

NYSE HASI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 65,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 81,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.