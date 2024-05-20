Head-To-Head Analysis: Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Global Acquisitions has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Global Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Acquisitions and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Global Acquisitions and Lavoro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Acquisitions N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.36 -$50.50 million ($0.98) -5.70

Global Acquisitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Acquisitions and Lavoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lavoro has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.89%. Given Lavoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than Global Acquisitions.

About Global Acquisitions

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

