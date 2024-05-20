Head-To-Head Comparison: Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) and Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Emera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exelon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Exelon alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and Emera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 10.44% 9.27% 2.36% Emera N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Exelon pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Exelon and Emera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $22.21 billion 1.73 $2.33 billion $2.32 16.58 Emera N/A N/A N/A $1.97 18.81

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Emera. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exelon and Emera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 1 10 3 0 2.14 Emera 0 1 0 0 2.00

Exelon currently has a consensus price target of $38.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Emera has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.04%. Given Emera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emera is more favorable than Exelon.

Summary

Exelon beats Emera on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. It also offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, supply management, financial, engineering, customer operations, transmission and distribution planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through natural gas, solar, hydroelectricity, coal, and biomass power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2023, the company's electric utilities served approximately 840,000 customers in West Central Florida; 549,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 134,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 490,000 customers across Florida and 540,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.