Head to Head Contrast: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) vs. ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) and ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DexCom and ProSomnus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $3.62 billion 14.42 $541.50 million $1.55 84.75 ProSomnus $27.65 million 0.30 -$24.09 million ($1.56) -0.30

Volatility and Risk

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DexCom has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and ProSomnus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 16.82% 31.01% 10.29% ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DexCom and ProSomnus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 11 1 2.93 ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $141.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. ProSomnus has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 396.45%. Given ProSomnus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than DexCom.

Summary

DexCom beats ProSomnus on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

