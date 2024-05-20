Head to Head Review: Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oncology Institute and Pono Capital Two, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncology Institute presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Pono Capital Two’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -20.28% -109.10% -32.26% Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oncology Institute and Pono Capital Two’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.15 -$83.07 million ($0.81) -0.79 Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Pono Capital Two has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oncology Institute.

Summary

Pono Capital Two beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

