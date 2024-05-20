Head to Head Review: TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TH International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $221.94 million 0.83 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.39 FAT Brands $480.46 million N/A -$90.11 million ($6.17) -0.81

FAT Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97% FAT Brands -18.28% N/A -6.55%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares TH International and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TH International has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TH International and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FAT Brands beats TH International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.